FTSE 100 Rises Amid Bank Stock Gains
The FTSE 100 index closed higher, reversing initial losses as bank stocks drove gains. Positive U.S. lender earnings and a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading spurred hopes for interest rate cuts. The index ended up 0.3%, at 10,529.39, with the FTSE 250 midcap index remaining steady.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded strongly to close higher, with bank stocks leading the charge. This turnaround came after a promising start to the U.S. reporting season with strong earnings from lenders.
The rally in the FTSE 100, which rose by 0.3% to settle at 10,529.39, was also fueled by a weaker-than-anticipated U.S. inflation report. This data bolstered expectations for potential interest rate cuts, further invigorating market sentiment.
Earlier in the day, the FTSE 100 had dipped to a low of 10,422.98 before recovering. The FTSE 250 midcap index remained largely unchanged, closing at 23,406.83.