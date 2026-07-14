FTSE 100 Rises Amid Bank Stock Gains

The FTSE 100 index closed higher, reversing initial losses as bank stocks drove gains. Positive U.S. lender earnings and a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading spurred hopes for interest rate cuts. The index ended up 0.3%, at 10,529.39, with the FTSE 250 midcap index remaining steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:43 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Bank Stock Gains
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  • United States

On Tuesday, Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded strongly to close higher, with bank stocks leading the charge. This turnaround came after a promising start to the U.S. reporting season with strong earnings from lenders.

The rally in the FTSE 100, which rose by 0.3% to settle at 10,529.39, was also fueled by a weaker-than-anticipated U.S. inflation report. This data bolstered expectations for potential interest rate cuts, further invigorating market sentiment.

Earlier in the day, the FTSE 100 had dipped to a low of 10,422.98 before recovering. The FTSE 250 midcap index remained largely unchanged, closing at 23,406.83.

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