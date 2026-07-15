Luxury Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties

European shares closed Wednesday with modest gains, driven by a strong rebound in luxury stocks that offset weakness in telecom and technology sectors. However, the escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to affect market sentiment negatively.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.12% to 642.84 points. With the beginning of the earnings season, investors hoped for a shift in focus from geopolitical issues to corporate fundamentals. Despite this, the STOXX 600's gain this week remained minimal at 0.27%, with ASML ending 0.41% lower, reversing earlier session gains even after projecting increased sales for 2026.

Concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict exacerbated the defensive market stance. Michael Metcalfe of State Street highlighted the lingering geopolitical risks. The European Central Bank maintained vigilance on interest rate policy amid uncertainty. Meanwhile, Germany's plans for increased defense spending suggest potential market support despite economic challenges from energy shocks.