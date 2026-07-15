FTSE 100 Slips Amidst Market Volatility

The FTSE 100 index experienced a decline on Wednesday, primarily driven by a downturn in commodity-linked stocks owing to weaker metals and oil prices. This decline was further exacerbated by heightened tensions in the Middle East, which undermined investor confidence.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.1% to close at 10,515.9 points, effectively ending its three-day upward trajectory. Despite the FTSE 100's pullback, the midcap FTSE 250 managed to rise by 0.2%, extending its winning streak to five days.

This divergence highlights the contrasting fortunes within the UK stock market, amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns.