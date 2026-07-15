India's Semicon 2.0: A Strategic Leap Towards Chip Sovereignty

The Union Cabinet has taken a decisive step in propelling India into the semiconductor spotlight with the approval of Semicon 2.0. Valued at Rs.1,27,500 crore, the initiative is set to revolutionize indigenous chip design and intellectual property development across critical sectors, including defence and electronics.

With strategic self-reliance at its core, Semicon 2.0 seeks to forge a robust electronics ecosystem, reduce dependency on imports, and solidify India's reputation as a trusted global supplier. By 2029, India aspires to achieve domestic inference chip design capability.

Complementing this is a new scheme focused on incentivizing Indian smartphone brands, inspired by the success of its predecessors. As part of this strategy, the government aims to boost the local components ecosystem, attracting capital investment in vital resources like chemicals and equipment.