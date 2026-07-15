India's Semicon 2.0: A Strategic Leap Towards Chip Sovereignty

The Indian government has approved Semicon 2.0, aiming to bolster indigenous chip design and IP rights in six crucial semiconductor areas. This initiative underscores a focus on self-reliance and enhanced electronics manufacturing, with a hefty budget of Rs.1,27,500 crore. A parallel incentive scheme targets growth in domestic smartphone production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:49 IST
India's Semicon 2.0: A Strategic Leap Towards Chip Sovereignty
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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The Union Cabinet has taken a decisive step in propelling India into the semiconductor spotlight with the approval of Semicon 2.0. Valued at Rs.1,27,500 crore, the initiative is set to revolutionize indigenous chip design and intellectual property development across critical sectors, including defence and electronics.

With strategic self-reliance at its core, Semicon 2.0 seeks to forge a robust electronics ecosystem, reduce dependency on imports, and solidify India's reputation as a trusted global supplier. By 2029, India aspires to achieve domestic inference chip design capability.

Complementing this is a new scheme focused on incentivizing Indian smartphone brands, inspired by the success of its predecessors. As part of this strategy, the government aims to boost the local components ecosystem, attracting capital investment in vital resources like chemicals and equipment.

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