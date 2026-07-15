French Lawmakers Approve Landmark Assisted Dying Bill

In a landmark decision, French lawmakers adopted a bill on Wednesday, granting adults with incurable illnesses the right to assisted dying. This legislative move, following rigorous ethical and political debate, establishes a legal framework under which adults may receive a lethal substance under strictly regulated conditions.

The newly adopted legislation permits only French citizens or legal residents suffering from severe and incurable illnesses, which are life-threatening and in advanced stages, to opt for assisted dying. Those eligible must also experience persistent physical or psychological suffering and make a free, informed choice.

Integral to this decision is the stipulation that individuals can either self-administer the substance or require a doctor or nurse to do so if they are physically unable. This bill marks a significant shift in end-of-life care policy within France.