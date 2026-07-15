French Lawmakers Approve Landmark Assisted Dying Bill

French lawmakers have passed a bill legalizing assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses. The law, which follows intense ethical and political debates, allows adults to receive a lethal substance under strict conditions. The bill is limited to French citizens or residents suffering severe, life-threatening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:57 IST
French Lawmakers Approve Landmark Assisted Dying Bill
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  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark decision, French lawmakers adopted a bill on Wednesday, granting adults with incurable illnesses the right to assisted dying. This legislative move, following rigorous ethical and political debate, establishes a legal framework under which adults may receive a lethal substance under strictly regulated conditions.

The newly adopted legislation permits only French citizens or legal residents suffering from severe and incurable illnesses, which are life-threatening and in advanced stages, to opt for assisted dying. Those eligible must also experience persistent physical or psychological suffering and make a free, informed choice.

Integral to this decision is the stipulation that individuals can either self-administer the substance or require a doctor or nurse to do so if they are physically unable. This bill marks a significant shift in end-of-life care policy within France.

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