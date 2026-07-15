Zelenskiy Proposes New Defence Minister Amid Government Reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to propose Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as the country's new defence minister, according to several lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, from Zelenskiy's ruling party, indicated that Klymenko, who has held the post of interior minister since 2023, is being considered for the position of defence minister. This development follows a meeting Zelenskiy conducted with his party in anticipation of a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

The future role of the current Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, is uncertain as the government undergoes these changes.