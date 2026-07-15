Dollar's Downturn Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar experienced a decline against major currencies on Wednesday, influenced by lower-than-anticipated U.S. producer price data that suggest a cooling inflation. Such data reinforces the notion that the Federal Reserve could exercise patience in adjusting interest rates, weighing the recent conflicts with Iran.

The Producer Price Index dropped 0.3% in June, contrasting a 0.6% rise in May, driving the dollar flat against the yen and down against the euro and sterling. The U.S. dollar index slid slightly, marking its largest drop in nearly two weeks, driven by the data revelations.

Amidst these developments, escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities are sustaining upbeat oil prices, influencing broader inflationary pressures. Despite this, Federal Reserve strategies appear firm, with a focus on taming inflation. Traders witness a shift in rate hike expectations to December, underscored by geopolitical and economic dynamics worldwide.