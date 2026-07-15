U.S. Producer Prices Decline Amid Energy Cost Pullback

U.S. producer prices posted an unexpected decline in June, their biggest drop in 14 months, as energy costs fell, offering fresh evidence of subsiding inflation before the recent escalation in the Middle East conflict. The Labor Department also reported a substantial revision to May's Producer Price Index.

The decrease effectively ruled out an immediate interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. However, renewed tension between the United States and Iran, marked by a naval blockade of Iran, has pushed oil prices to a one-month high, suggesting potential future inflationary pressures.

While wholesale food prices also decreased, the drop was primarily driven by a 6.4% decline in energy product costs. Despite the moderation, AI-related sectors continue to see price increases, keeping a future rate hike in consideration, economists argue.