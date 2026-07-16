GTPL Hathway's Strategic Expansion Fuels Growth Amid Global Challenges

GTPL Hathway Limited, India's leading Digital TV and Broadband Service Provider, reported a 12% revenue growth in Q1 FY27. Key highlights include strategic acquisition of ACT Group businesses and increased broadband subscribers. Despite global uncertainties, the company maintained stable performance, with plans for future growth leveraging their distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:50 IST
GTPL Hathway's Strategic Expansion Fuels Growth Amid Global Challenges
GTPL Hathway Ltd Logo. Image Credit: ANI

GTPL Hathway Limited, recognized as India’s largest Digital TV and Broadband Service Provider, announced robust growth with its financial results for Q1 FY27. The company unveiled a year-on-year revenue increase of 12%, totaling ₹10,199 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net profit after tax reached ₹23 million.

A significant strategic move involved the acquisition of seven Digital TV businesses from ACT Group for ₹36.23 crore, boosting GTPL’s subscriber base by approximately 600,000 across four key states. This acquisition is anticipated to be finalized by September 15, further strengthening GTPL’s regional presence in South and East India.

The broadband segment also showed upward trends, with a 10,000 increase in subscribers year-on-year, resulting in a 5% revenue rise to ₹1,425 million. GTPL Hathway remains optimistic about sustained growth, backed by its extensive distribution network and digital service offerings, reiterating commitment to delivering value across its business segments.

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