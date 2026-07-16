Gujarat Inject's Financial Surge and Strategic Rebranding to Regenova Renewtech

Gujarat Inject reports a significant revenue boost and rebrands to Regenova Renewtech, emphasizing its strategic shift to renewable energy. The company's Q1 FY2026-27 results reflect a five-fold revenue increase. Murli Shivshankaran Nair assumes leadership as Managing Director, guiding the clean energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:18 IST
Gujarat Inject's Financial Surge and Strategic Rebranding to Regenova Renewtech
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited's revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027. Image Credit: ANI

Vadodara-based Gujarat Inject, now poised to rename itself as Regenova Renewtech, has publicly announced robust financial results for the first quarter of FY2026-27. The company's revenue has surged more than five-fold, marking a significant leap as it pivots towards renewable energy solutions.

The Board of Directors approved the financial results and the notable rebranding to Regenova Renewtech Limited. With the company's focus shifting to solar and clean energy, the April-June quarter revenue rose to Rs. 12.45 crore, showcasing a 414% year-on-year increase. Profit after tax surged to Rs. 1.25 crore, a leap of 1,600% from the previous year's first quarter.

The Board appointed Murli Shivshankaran Nair as the new Managing Director, starting July 6, for a three-year term. Mr. Nair, bringing experience in corporate development, is set to drive the company's renewable energy focus. The rebranding and strategic transition are supported by major solar projects, with an operating 5 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

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