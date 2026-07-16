US Slaps 25% Tariff on Brazilian Imports Over Trade Disparities

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced a 25% tariff on select Brazilian imports under a Section 301 investigation, highlighting Brazil's favorable tariff deals with India and Mexico, which disadvantage American exporters. The tariffs are poised to begin on July 22.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed that Brazil grants tariff concessions to India and Mexico that are not available to the US. Greer noted, "Brazil offers unfair preferential tariffs to India and Mexico for various tariff lines, but denies the same to American workers and producers."

The differential treatment has impacted US exports to Brazil, according to Greer. He urged Brazil to extend similar tariff treatment to the US, akin to what is offered to India and Mexico, emphasizing, "We're a significant trading partner for them and desire fair competitive terms."