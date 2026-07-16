US Imposes 25% Tariff on Brazilian Imports Amid Trade Dispute

The United States has escalated trade tensions with Brazil by announcing a 25% tariff on specific imports. The decision, made by the United States Trade Representative (USTR), follows a detailed investigation into Brazil's trade practices, which were found to be discriminatory and unfairly advantageous to Brazilian businesses.

According to USTR Jamieson Greer, the tariffs were a necessary response to Brazil's policies on digital trade, electronic payments, and other areas that hinder American competitiveness. Despite extensive negotiations, the two nations couldn't resolve their differences, leading to the imposition of the tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Brazil's government, however, has criticized the move, labeling it a regrettable setback in bilateral relations. President Lula's administration argued that the tariffs are unjustified, pointing to the United States' significant trade surplus with Brazil over the years. The situation has seen reactions from both sides, with further dialogue yet uncertain.