Ankura Hospitals Debuts Super Speciality Facility in Indore

Ankura Hospitals for Women & Children, one of India's premier healthcare networks dedicated to providing specialized care for women and children, inaugurated its latest facility in Vijay Nagar, Indore. The 120-bed super specialty hospital was launched in the presence of Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav, Hon’ble Mayor of Indore.

The establishment of the Indore hospital marks Ankura Hospitals' strategic entry into Madhya Pradesh, aimed at bolstering its presence throughout Western and Central India. With this expansion, Ankura now operates 18 centers, including existing facilities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The new Indore outlet is designed to offer comprehensive healthcare services, addressing the substantial demand for specialized maternal and child healthcare in the region.

The hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, provides an array of specialized services such as Obstetrics & Gynaecology, High-Risk Pregnancy Management, and Neonatology, among others. Founder Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam emphasized the importance of this facility, stating that it solidifies Ankura's mission to make world-class healthcare accessible to every mother and child in India. The Indore center, with its multidisciplinary team of experts, aims to serve patients from across Madhya Pradesh, enhancing access to specialized healthcare.