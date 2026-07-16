Ukraine Navy Hits Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Bold Black Sea Operation

Ukraine's Security Service, along with the navy, attacked two Russian tankers, Louise 1 and Banda, using naval drones in the Black Sea. These tankers were under Ukrainian sanctions and part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used for transporting crude oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:23 IST
Ukraine Navy Hits Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Bold Black Sea Operation
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine's Security Service announced on Thursday that it has partnered with the nation's navy to launch a successful strike against two tankers belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet' in the Black Sea.

According to the service, the targeted tankers, named Louise 1 and Banda, were transporting Russian crude oil and had been placed under Ukrainian sanctions. The attack was carried out using sophisticated naval drones.

This operation is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to combat Russian oil transportation activities that violate its sanctions, aiming to disrupt the adversary's economic channels.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026