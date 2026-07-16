Ukraine Navy Hits Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Bold Black Sea Operation

Ukraine's Security Service announced on Thursday that it has partnered with the nation's navy to launch a successful strike against two tankers belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet' in the Black Sea.

According to the service, the targeted tankers, named Louise 1 and Banda, were transporting Russian crude oil and had been placed under Ukrainian sanctions. The attack was carried out using sophisticated naval drones.

This operation is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to combat Russian oil transportation activities that violate its sanctions, aiming to disrupt the adversary's economic channels.