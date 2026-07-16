Ukraine Navy Hits Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Bold Black Sea Operation
Ukraine's Security Service, along with the navy, attacked two Russian tankers, Louise 1 and Banda, using naval drones in the Black Sea. These tankers were under Ukrainian sanctions and part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used for transporting crude oil.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's Security Service announced on Thursday that it has partnered with the nation's navy to launch a successful strike against two tankers belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet' in the Black Sea.
According to the service, the targeted tankers, named Louise 1 and Banda, were transporting Russian crude oil and had been placed under Ukrainian sanctions. The attack was carried out using sophisticated naval drones.
This operation is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to combat Russian oil transportation activities that violate its sanctions, aiming to disrupt the adversary's economic channels.
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