Escalating Strikes: Ukraine's Aerial Offensive Targets Russian Heartland

Recent Ukrainian drone and rocket attacks have resulted in casualties in at least three Russian regions. The attacks, aimed at Russia's energy infrastructure, are part of Ukraine's strategy to cut off oil revenue funding Russia's military operations. Both countries maintain they're not targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:33 IST
Escalating Strikes: Ukraine's Aerial Offensive Targets Russian Heartland
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In a series of escalating encounters, Ukrainian drone and rocket strikes have caused casualties in at least three Russian regions, marking a significant offensive against Russia's energy infrastructure.

The Yaroslavl region, home to an oil refinery repeatedly targeted, reported one fatality and four injuries due to 19 downed drones, according to Governor Mikhail Yevrayev.

Elsewhere, drone strikes were cited as causing casualties in the Saratov region's city of Engels. In Bryansk, near Ukraine's border, two civilians were killed in a rocket strike on a village.

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