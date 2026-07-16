India's Real Estate Sector Soars with Record $8.5 Billion Inflows in H1 2026

India's real estate industry has experienced unparalleled growth, recording a remarkable $8.5 billion in equity capital inflows in the first half of 2026—a 32% increase from the previous year, as reported by CBRE. This achievement marks the highest half-yearly inflow for the sector, demonstrating robust momentum in land acquisitions and office asset investments.

Anshuman Magazine, CBRE's Chairman & CEO for India, South-East Asia, the Middle East & Africa, emphasized the resilience and depth of India's real estate capital markets. He highlighted the strong confidence domestic investors maintain in the sector's long-term potential, even amidst a fluctuating global environment. The momentum is expected to continue into the year's second half with foreign investments likely to pick up as global conditions stabilize.

Regionally, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai dominated, capturing about 60% of total inflows in Q2. Domestic capital led 92% of investments, with developers and institutional investors as major contributors. Most capital flows supported residential and office developments, while institutional investments witnessed a 51% quarter-on-quarter increase.