India's Real Estate Sector Soars with Record $8.5 Billion Inflows in H1 2026

India's real estate sector witnessed a significant 32% rise in equity inflows, reaching $8.5 billion in H1 2026, marking the highest recorded figure for a half-year period. The increase was driven by strong domestic investments and sustained site acquisitions, maintaining momentum despite a dynamic broader environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:28 IST
India's Real Estate Sector Soars with Record $8.5 Billion Inflows in H1 2026
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's real estate industry has experienced unparalleled growth, recording a remarkable $8.5 billion in equity capital inflows in the first half of 2026—a 32% increase from the previous year, as reported by CBRE. This achievement marks the highest half-yearly inflow for the sector, demonstrating robust momentum in land acquisitions and office asset investments.

Anshuman Magazine, CBRE's Chairman & CEO for India, South-East Asia, the Middle East & Africa, emphasized the resilience and depth of India's real estate capital markets. He highlighted the strong confidence domestic investors maintain in the sector's long-term potential, even amidst a fluctuating global environment. The momentum is expected to continue into the year's second half with foreign investments likely to pick up as global conditions stabilize.

Regionally, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai dominated, capturing about 60% of total inflows in Q2. Domestic capital led 92% of investments, with developers and institutional investors as major contributors. Most capital flows supported residential and office developments, while institutional investments witnessed a 51% quarter-on-quarter increase.

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