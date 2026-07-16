Semiconductor Sell-Off Shadows Asian Markets Amid Chipmaker Unrest

Asian markets suffered a downturn on Thursday, driven by a sell-off in chipmaker stocks that overshadowed impressive earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). Despite TSMC reporting a 77% increase in second-quarter profits, the world's largest contract manufacturer of advanced AI chips couldn't reverse the broader decline in the semiconductor sector.

The decline in Asian markets comes amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, with oil prices initially climbing before turning lower after the U.S. executed strikes on Iran. These geopolitical tensions, coupled with a soft U.S. inflation report, influenced bond markets, lessening fears of an imminent U.S. rate hike.

European markets were poised for a modestly positive opening, while Wall Street remained flat. Despite the market turbulence, diplomatic efforts and fiscal policy developments, including expectations around the UK's Labour Party leadership, continued to steer currency markets, with sterling reaching new heights.