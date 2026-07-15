Market Rally: Inflation Eases, Wall Street Cheers, and AI Stocks Stumble

Asian markets rallied on Wednesday following a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation, reducing expectations of interest rate hikes. The U.S. dollar weakened, South Korea's KOSPI surged, and Japan's Nikkei rose modestly. Wall Street banks reported stellar earnings, but IBM's shares fell due to a revenue forecast miss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 07:16 IST
Market Rally: Inflation Eases, Wall Street Cheers, and AI Stocks Stumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Asian markets surged on Wednesday as unexpected easing in U.S. inflation tempered rate hike expectations, buoying investor sentiment. Oil prices found stability with the U.S. shelving plans to levy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s tech-centric KOSPI leaped 6% while Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.4%. Major Wall Street banks posted strong earnings, enlivening investors, although IBM shares plummeted 25% after falling short of earnings forecasts, highlighting volatility in AI-related stock rallies.

The U.S. dollar depreciated against major currencies, sparing the yen, and bond markets rallied, lowering two-year Treasury yields. Market bullishness intensified with surprisingly lower inflation data, causing interest rate hike speculation to shake, benefitting global equities.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India
4
TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026