Market Rally: Inflation Eases, Wall Street Cheers, and AI Stocks Stumble
Asian markets rallied on Wednesday following a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation, reducing expectations of interest rate hikes. The U.S. dollar weakened, South Korea's KOSPI surged, and Japan's Nikkei rose modestly. Wall Street banks reported stellar earnings, but IBM's shares fell due to a revenue forecast miss.
- Country:
- United States
Asian markets surged on Wednesday as unexpected easing in U.S. inflation tempered rate hike expectations, buoying investor sentiment. Oil prices found stability with the U.S. shelving plans to levy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
South Korea’s tech-centric KOSPI leaped 6% while Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.4%. Major Wall Street banks posted strong earnings, enlivening investors, although IBM shares plummeted 25% after falling short of earnings forecasts, highlighting volatility in AI-related stock rallies.
The U.S. dollar depreciated against major currencies, sparing the yen, and bond markets rallied, lowering two-year Treasury yields. Market bullishness intensified with surprisingly lower inflation data, causing interest rate hike speculation to shake, benefitting global equities.
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