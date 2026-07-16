Supreme Court Orders Nationwide Policy for Early Release of Elderly and Ill Prisoners

In a significant move to ensure humane treatment of prisoners, the Supreme Court has directed all States and Union Territories to establish and implement policies for the early or premature release of inmates who are either elderly or terminally ill. This directive is to be completed within three months, creating a uniform approach across the nation.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued these orders under Article 142 of the Constitution, responding to a public interest litigation that called for a standardized framework for the release of such prisoners. The policy must include a clear definition of medical illness, referencing the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's Handbook on Prisoners with Special Needs.

The Court emphasized that review boards assessing cases must include medical experts, and the process should operate without administrative delays. State Legal Services Authorities are tasked with aiding eligible prisoners, while the entire process will be incorporated into the e-Prisons portal for transparency and accountability. Compliance affidavits from the Central government and all regions are expected within six months, with further review on January 19, 2027.