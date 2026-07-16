Ajit Doval Calls for Boosted Regional Cooperation Amid Global Challenges at BIMSTEC Meet

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday stressed the necessity for enhanced regional collaboration to confront evolving security challenges. Speaking at the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers' Meeting, Doval noted that the global landscape, characterized by conflicts, geopolitical uncertainties, and technological disruptions, demands decisive action from BIMSTEC member states for mutual benefit.

Doval emphasized the mutual challenges posed by rapid technological advancements and economic hardships due to global supply chain disruptions. He highlighted the significance of the Bay of Bengal grouping, which unites two dynamic regions representing 1.7 billion people and a combined GDP of nearly USD 5 trillion.

Doval pointed out that BIMSTEC has made significant strides in areas such as counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and maritime challenges, and called for strengthening institutional capacities. As BIMSTEC nears its 30th anniversary, he urged member countries to infuse new energy into efforts ensuring regional security and prosperity.