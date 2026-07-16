UK Nationalizes British Steel to Safeguard Industrial Future

The UK has nationalized British Steel, formerly owned by China's Jingye, as a strategic move to protect the nation’s steel production and preserve thousands of jobs. The government initiated the takeover citing national interest, given the plant's significant role in Britain's industrial landscape.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the national importance of British Steel, highlighting its contribution to sectors like rail, construction, and automotive. The move comes after previous efforts to sell the plant failed, threatening its closure and risking the loss of 2,700 direct jobs in Scunthorpe.

A new leadership team has been appointed to manage the now publicly-owned entity with goals to stabilize operations, ensure safety, maintain production, and collaborate with stakeholders. The focus is on transforming British Steel into a commercially viable, low-carbon enterprise.