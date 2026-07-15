In a critical speech on Tuesday, UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves defended her economic policies, emphasizing the stability and strengths of the public finances under her stewardship. Her address comes amid speculation about her potential replacement by Andy Burnham, expected to become prime minister.

Reeves asserted that her strategic decisions have fortified Britain's economy since Labour took charge under Keir Starmer. She stressed the importance of maintaining the credibility and foundations necessary for continued radical changes while showcasing her accomplishments to the finance industry.

Amid economic uncertainties and inflation pressures, Reeves expressed a strong commitment to enhancing ties with the European Union and supporting British competitiveness in artificial intelligence, looking to solidify her legacy if her tenure ends.