BLA Claims Responsibility for 48 Attacks in Balochistan Over 15 Days

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced it has orchestrated a series of 48 attacks across Balochistan in a 15-day span, reportedly killing more than 40 Pakistani security personnel. The BLA's statement, delivered by spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, asserts the assaults targeted military convoys, checkpoints, and vital infrastructure.

The operations, which unfolded between July 1 and July 14, were executed in districts including Mastung, Nushki, Kech, Surab, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Kharan, and Kalat. Among the attacks, on July 1, two soldiers were reported killed after a military supply vehicle was assaulted in Mastung, and further assaults on cargo vehicles in Nushki and Panjgur were claimed as part of an alleged economic blockade.

A subsequent string of attacks was reported to have caused significant damage to military infrastructure, encompassing IED explosions, roadblocks, and targeted assaults, including the burning of a police station in Ahmed Wal. The BLA acknowledged the loss of five fighters during these operations but emphasized their continued commitment to their armed struggle against the Pakistani state.