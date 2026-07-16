Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Algerian Orphanage

A devastating fire at an orphanage near Algeria's capital resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to 19 others. The blaze began early Thursday and was reported by state media, highlighting a critical need for safety measures in such vulnerable establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Algerian Orphanage
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

A tragic fire erupted early Thursday at an orphanage on the outskirts of Algeria's capital, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring 19 others, according to state media reports. The incident has drawn attention to the urgent need for improved safety regulations in orphanages and similar facilities.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, battling the blaze and working to evacuate the vulnerable residents. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with firefighters and caregivers scrambling to save lives amidst the flames.

The government has announced an investigation into the cause of the fire, as industries across the nation call for enhanced fire safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

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