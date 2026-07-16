CM Bhupendra Patel Leads 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra with Devotion and Technology

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took charge of the 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra, overseeing the event's management through advanced real-time monitoring. The event was closely observed through live feeds displayed on the video wall of the CM Dashboard at the Chief Minister's residence.

On Ashadhi Bij, the CM visited the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, performing rituals for Lord Jagannath's chariot, before the commencement of the yatra. Patel meticulously reviewed the Rath Yatra route back at his residence, utilizing AI and drone technology for detailed updates on the chariots' locations and security provisions.

Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police GS Malik, and senior officials were present to assist the Chief Minister during this high-tech oversight. Upholding tradition, CM Patel performed the ceremonial Pahind Vidhi, symbolically cleaning the Lord's chariot with a golden broom for the fifth consecutive year.

The CM expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of Lord Jagannath's procession, accompanied by siblings Balram and Subhadra, blessing citizens. Patel spoke of his prayers for the prosperity of Gujarat, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, Viksit Bharat.