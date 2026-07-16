Protests erupted in Ukraine on Thursday following the dismissal of reforming Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as the government prepared to vote on a new cabinet amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decision to exclude Fedorov—a tech savvy strategist—from the cabinet reshuffle has sparked widespread public anger.

Hundreds took to the streets of Kyiv and other cities demanding explanations for Fedorov's removal, viewing it as a destabilizing factor in Zelenskiy's wartime leadership. Fedorov, a pivotal reform figure, confirmed his termination on Wednesday, but Zelenskiy has yet to comment. Lawmakers are now tasked with approving energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as Fedorov's replacement.

Ukraine remains in a strong battlefield position, targeting Russia's resources effectively. However, the public is concerned about leadership decisions possibly affecting military efficacy. The protests mirror unrest from previous government actions deemed unpopular, emphasizing the delicate balance Zelenskiy must maintain amid internal and external pressures.