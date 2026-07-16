Sterling held steady near its two-month high against the dollar, with fiscal concerns in the UK easing. The anticipated appointment of Shabana Mahmood as finance minister by prospective Prime Minister Andy Burnham is seen as a strategic move towards fiscal restraint, replacing the left-leaning figure Ed Miliband.

The dollar saw minimal change against major currencies, with the pound dipping slightly by 0.05% at $1.3533 after a notable jump the previous day. Economic growth in Britain showed fragility as the service sector expanded, but other areas did not perform as well, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Economist Andrew Wishart suggested that while economic growth continues, uncertainty remains. He critiques current policies under Andy Burnham for their limited long-term impact but suggests potential for improvement. A significant aspect of the economy's future will involve balancing public spending with tax revenue.