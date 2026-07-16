Suvendu Adhikari Initiates 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata

West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari commenced the 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata with the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual. He paid homage to Srila Prabhupada's global influence and praised ISKCON's contributions to health and education. The Rath Yatra festival in Puri attracts millions of devotees annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:16 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Initiates 55th ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari tugs chariot rope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated the 55th edition of the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata on Thursday by participating in the traditional 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual and pulling Lord Jagannath's chariot. The ceremony kicked off at the ISKCON Temple on Albert Road with Adhikari performing a heartfelt 'aarti' of Radha Madhav first.

Acknowledging Srila Prabhupada's role in promoting the Rath Yatra and Indian culture globally, Adhikari expressed pride in beginning the much-anticipated festival in Kolkata. He stressed the importance of declaring Prabhupada's Kolkata residence a heritage site and highlighted ISKCON's significant contributions to health, education, and nutrition.

The Rath Yatra, a major Indian religious festival celebrated in Puri, Odisha, sees Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra journeying from the Jagannath Temple in grand chariots. The festival attracts massive crowds, with devotees seeking divine blessings. The current 149th Rath Yatra commenced on July 16 and will conclude on July 24, with the deities re-entering the Jagannath Temple on July 27.

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