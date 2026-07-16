Mixed Market Motions: China and Hong Kong Diverge

Mainland China stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, dragged down by the tech sector. This sector's weakness was triggered by previous selloffs in the region, causing investor apprehensions.

On the other hand, the Hong Kong stock market fared better. The positive momentum was principally driven by a rise in Alibaba shares, which counterbalanced other market pressures.

Despite these contrasting slumps and surges, the overarching market sentiment was influenced by diminishing fears of a U.S. interest rate hike, which effectively capped further stock losses in China.