Stalled Peace Talks: Kremlin's Stance on Ukraine Negotiations

The Kremlin announced that there is currently no possibility for resuming peace talks with Ukraine, although Russia is still open to negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appreciated Turkey's willingness to aid peace efforts and noted that changes in Ukraine's government would not affect talks unless Kyiv seeks peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:21 IST
Stalled Peace Talks: Kremlin's Stance on Ukraine Negotiations
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The Kremlin declared on Thursday there is currently no anticipation for reinstating peace talks with Ukraine, though Russia remains open to discussions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lauded Turkey's readiness to support peace efforts in the region.

Peskov conveyed to reporters that despite witnessing a significant reshuffle within Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration, the appointment of new key figures such as the prime minister and defense minister would not alter the peace dialogue unless Kyiv is prepared to pursue a resolution.

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