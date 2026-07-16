Stalled Peace Talks: Kremlin's Stance on Ukraine Negotiations

The Kremlin declared on Thursday there is currently no anticipation for reinstating peace talks with Ukraine, though Russia remains open to discussions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lauded Turkey's readiness to support peace efforts in the region.

Peskov conveyed to reporters that despite witnessing a significant reshuffle within Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration, the appointment of new key figures such as the prime minister and defense minister would not alter the peace dialogue unless Kyiv is prepared to pursue a resolution.