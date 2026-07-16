India's Semiconductor Leap: New Centres of Excellence in Ahmedabad and Guwahati

In a significant development for India's semiconductor sector, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is launching two Centres of Excellence in Ahmedabad and Guwahati. NIELIT Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi discussed the government's strategic measures to enhance the semiconductor ecosystem, transitioning from ISM 1.0 to ISM 2.0.

The recent Cabinet approval of ISM 2.0 includes an investment of approximately Rs 1.28 lakh crore, emphasizing skill development as a core component. Under the guidance of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NIELIT is focusing on digital skill development. Efforts are currently underway to reinforce the country's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities through these Centres of Excellence.

The centres in Ahmedabad and Guwahati will deliver training in OSAT and ATMP processes. NIELIT is collaborating with prominent firms like Tata Electronics and Infineon while offering BTech, MTech, and diploma programs. Additionally, with a partnership with Semiconductor Complex Limited in Mohali, the institute is providing practical manufacturing experience alongside expansion into emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.