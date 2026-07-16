Rift in Ukraine: Ex-Defence Minister Rejects Advisory Role
Ukraine's former Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, declined President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's offer to become an adviser. Fedorov's dismissal led to protests, and he accused Ukraine's army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, of obstructing defense initiatives.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's erstwhile Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Thursday that he has turned down an offer from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to serve as his adviser.
Fedorov's exit from the ministry led to unusual protests during wartime conditions. Speaking to reporters, he revealed a conflict with Ukraine's army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, charging him with stalling proposals from the defence ministry.
The tension underscores internal struggles amid ongoing conflict and adds another layer of complexity to Ukraine's defense affairs.