Drone Incident Halts Oil Operations at Iraqi Ports

Iraq's oil operations faced disruption Thursday as all terminals halted loading following a drone crash into a tanker at Basra. No damage or fire occurred. While the responsible party remains unclear, safety measures saw the tanker towed from the port along with another vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:21 IST
Drone Incident Halts Oil Operations at Iraqi Ports
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

Operations at Iraq's oil terminals were brought to a temporary halt on Thursday following an incident involving a drone crash at the Basra terminal. Despite the severity of the situation, no damage or fire was reported according to officials.

The Iraqi terminals, crucially located in the south, faced this suspension due to heightened safety concerns as a tanker was struck. Another vessel was docked as a safety measure, prompting both ships to be towed outside the port.

Further incidents were reported on Wednesday when a drone landed at the Faw port without causing any damage, although these developments did not disrupt operational activities, as highlighted by state news agencies.

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