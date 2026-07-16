Chips and Shifts: U.S. Stock Futures Hold Breath Amid Investor Caution

U.S. stock index futures paused Thursday following a two-day rally. Chip stocks declined despite TSMC's robust profits, as investors shifted to megacap technology and banking stocks. Upcoming economic data, including retail sales and jobless claims, may influence decisions on potential Fed rate hikes amid ongoing inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:19 IST
Chips and Shifts: U.S. Stock Futures Hold Breath Amid Investor Caution
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U.S. stock index futures took a breather on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors seemed cautious with chip stocks under pressure before upcoming economic reports and company earnings.

TSMC's shares fell 3.2% premarket despite reporting a substantial 77% profit increase, and committing $100 billion investment in the U.S. Memory-chip makers like Western Digital and Seagate Technology saw significant drops too.

The market's recent gains eased inflation fears as new economic data hinted at fewer worries over strict Federal Reserve policies. Investors now await retail sales data and jobless claims for insights on economic health, while monitoring prospects of a Federal rate hike.

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