Sterling Surge: UK's Fiscal Future Under Burnham

The British pound gained strength against the dollar and euro as markets anticipated Andy Burnham's potential leadership of the Labour Party, coupled with the likelihood of appointing a fiscally conservative finance minister.

Burnham's expected appointment as prime minister on July 20 has turned economic focus towards his choice for finance minister, with reports suggesting Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is the leading candidate. This eases concerns of a more expansive fiscal approach under Ed Miliband's potential leadership in finance.

Investor confidence is also buoyed by the Bank of England's anticipated rate hikes due to rising oil prices following Middle East tensions. The upcoming EU-UK summit additionally fosters optimism for stronger economic ties.