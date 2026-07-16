Esthara Jewels Expands Reach with New Showroom in Malappuram

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. has taken a significant step in bolstering its retail presence with the launch of a new showroom under its subsidiary, Esthara Jewels, at Market City Mall in Malappuram, Kerala. This marks the brand's third retail venture designed to cater to the consumer's increasing demand for quality silver jewellery.

The showroom, inaugurated on July 12, 2026, is part of AJC's ongoing strategy to enhance its direct-to-consumer outreach. Esthara Jewels, AJC's dedicated silver jewellery brand, appeals to modern customers with its range of 925 sterling silver and gold-plated pieces, ensuring accessibility across key markets in Kerala.

Industry data indicates a robust growth trajectory for India's jewellery market, with the sector poised to nearly double its valuation by 2034. Recognizing this potential, AJC aims to leverage these trends by deepening Esthara Jewels' market presence and integrating its retail operations with its manufacturing capabilities.