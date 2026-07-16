Sergii Koretskyi: A New Era for Ukraine's Energy and Politics

Sergii Koretskyi, an experienced energy executive, has been chosen as Ukraine's new prime minister amidst a government reshuffle. With no previous political affiliation, Koretskyi's appointment is seen as a strategic advantage. His primary focus will be preparing Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the upcoming winter amid ongoing Russian hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:42 IST
Sergii Koretskyi: A New Era for Ukraine's Energy and Politics
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament has approved energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as the new prime minister, marking the third change in leadership during the ongoing conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the reshuffle as part of a strategic move to strengthen the nation's governance.

Koretskyi brings to the table over two decades of experience in the energy sector. Despite his lack of political history, analysts highlight that his managerial skills and neutrality may prove beneficial. He formerly led Naftogaz, Ukraine's largest oil and gas company, showcasing his capability in handling major energy operations.

With the critical task of preparing for winter amidst persistent Russian attacks, Koretskyi's leadership will be crucial. President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of enhancing Ukraine's energy resilience, underscoring it as a vital priority for the upcoming months.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026