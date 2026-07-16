Sergii Koretskyi: A New Era for Ukraine's Energy and Politics

Ukraine's parliament has approved energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as the new prime minister, marking the third change in leadership during the ongoing conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the reshuffle as part of a strategic move to strengthen the nation's governance.

Koretskyi brings to the table over two decades of experience in the energy sector. Despite his lack of political history, analysts highlight that his managerial skills and neutrality may prove beneficial. He formerly led Naftogaz, Ukraine's largest oil and gas company, showcasing his capability in handling major energy operations.

With the critical task of preparing for winter amidst persistent Russian attacks, Koretskyi's leadership will be crucial. President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of enhancing Ukraine's energy resilience, underscoring it as a vital priority for the upcoming months.