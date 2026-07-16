Teenage Terror Plot Unveiled: A Troubling Case in South London

A 14-year-old boy in Britain has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged plan to attack two mosques in South London. Arrested after vandalizing a car, authorities reportedly found a manifesto outlining his intentions to target worshippers at the Sutton mosques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:40 IST
Teenage Terror Plot Unveiled: A Troubling Case in South London
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  • United Kingdom

A 14-year-old boy from Britain has denied charges tied to a supposed terror plot targeting two mosques in South London.

The prosecution claims he was apprehended for hurling a brick through a car window. This led to the discovery of a manifesto indicating plans for a mosque attack in Sutton.

The alleged plot has underscored ongoing concerns about youth radicalization and community safety in the region.

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