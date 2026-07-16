Tragic Orphanage Fire Near Algiers Claims Lives Amid Heatwave

A devastating fire at an orphanage in Mohammadia district near Algiers resulted in 11 fatalities, including children. Nineteen others were injured. Emergency services evacuated several disabled individuals to safety amid ongoing heatwave conditions in Algeria. President Tebboune expressed condolences as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:52 IST
Tragic Orphanage Fire Near Algiers Claims Lives Amid Heatwave
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

In a tragic incident near the Algerian capital Algiers, a fire at an orphanage in the Mohammadia district claimed the lives of 11 people, including children, while leaving 19 others injured, authorities reported.

The scene was marked by blackened walls and residents rushing in to help as emergency crews evacuated five disabled individuals to safety. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed profound condolences, highlighting the tragedy of young lives lost.

With the country experiencing a severe heatwave, over 900 fires have been recorded recently, heightening concerns about emergency readiness. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

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