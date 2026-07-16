Scotland's Stalwart Keeper Hangs Up Gloves

Craig Gordon, Scotland's goalkeeper, has retired after a career spanning over two decades. The 43-year-old made 682 club appearances and earned 84 caps for Scotland, featuring in top teams like Heart of Midlothian, Sunderland, and Celtic. Gordon announced his retirement with gratitude after participating in the 2026 World Cup squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:57 IST
Scotland's Stalwart Keeper Hangs Up Gloves
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Scotland's veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has officially retired after a distinguished career spanning over two decades. The 43-year-old hung up his gloves after making 682 appearances for clubs including Heart of Midlothian, Cowdenbeath, Sunderland, and Celtic. Gordon also garnered an impressive 84 caps for the Scottish national team.

In a heartfelt announcement on social media, Gordon expressed gratitude for living his dreams, acknowledging that while he never wanted it to end, it was time to step down. Despite serving as backup during the 2026 World Cup, he did not partake in any matches but fulfilled an essential supportive role in the squad.

Gordon's career began at Hearts' youth academy, leading to a senior debut on loan at Cowdenbeath in 2001. A 2007 transfer to Sunderland set a British goalie fee record, though injuries limited him to 95 appearances. His return to Scotland with Celtic was marked by five Scottish titles and numerous cups before rejoining Hearts in 2020.

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