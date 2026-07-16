TSMC Projects Booming 2026 Sales Amid AI Industry Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the leading chip foundry globally, has upgraded its sales growth projections for 2026 to exceed 40%, inspired by the ongoing expansion in artificial intelligence (AI). This outlook marks the second forecast adjustment this year, reflecting the persisting demand for AI technology, Focus Taiwan reports.

In his statement, TSMC Chairman CC Wei acknowledged hurdles faced by the consumer electronics market, including soaring memory chip prices. Nonetheless, he expressed optimism, underscoring positive forecasts from TSMC's clientele. Back in April, the chip titan had predicted a more conservative sales growth of over 30%.

On the heels of the robust AI demand, TSMC has also boosted its capital expenditure plan to USD 60-64 billion, up from an earlier estimate of USD 52-56 billion. The enhanced budget aligns with AI sector trends, where significant investments are underpinning ongoing expansions. In the second quarter, capital expenditure surged to USD 15.7 billion, marking a 41% increase from the previous quarter and a 63% rise year-on-year.

Reporting its second-quarter earnings, TSMC observed a revenue increase of 36%, with a net profit surge of 77.4%. In US dollar terms, revenue escalated by 33.7% to reach USD 40.2 billion. Wendell Huang, TSMC's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, attributed the growth to robust demand for advanced process technologies.

Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2026, Huang anticipates sustained demand, particularly with the rapid adoption of the company's 2-nanometer technology, further solidifying TSMC's technological prowess and market position.