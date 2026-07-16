India's Financial Inclusion Index Reaches New Heights: RBI Reports Significant Growth

India's Financial Inclusion Index has risen to 70.0 as of March 2026, up from 67.0 in March 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This progress highlights improved financial services usage, reflecting deeper financial inclusion throughout the country, across all sub-indices of the FI-Index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:01 IST
India's Financial Inclusion Index Reaches New Heights: RBI Reports Significant Growth
RBI Logo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a key development for India's economic landscape, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed a notable advancement in the nation's financial inclusion, with the Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) climbing to 70.0 in March 2026, up from 67.0 in March 2025. The growth spanned all sub-indices, underscoring the nation's strides toward inclusive economic participation.

Introduced first in August 2021, the FI-Index aims to encapsulate the breadth of financial inclusion across India's diverse populace, using a single composite index. Crafted with input from government bodies and regulatory entities, the FI-Index captures financial accessibility, usage, and quality nationwide.

Spanning from 0 to 100, where 0 signals complete exclusion and 100 indicates full inclusion, the index is derived from 97 indicators spanning Access, Usage, and Quality. Usage, a critical element, drove this year's index improvement, evidencing more robust engagement with financial services, supported by ongoing initiatives to enhance literacy and consumer protection.

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