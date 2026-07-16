India's Financial Inclusion Index Reaches New Heights: RBI Reports Significant Growth

In a key development for India's economic landscape, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed a notable advancement in the nation's financial inclusion, with the Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) climbing to 70.0 in March 2026, up from 67.0 in March 2025. The growth spanned all sub-indices, underscoring the nation's strides toward inclusive economic participation.

Introduced first in August 2021, the FI-Index aims to encapsulate the breadth of financial inclusion across India's diverse populace, using a single composite index. Crafted with input from government bodies and regulatory entities, the FI-Index captures financial accessibility, usage, and quality nationwide.

Spanning from 0 to 100, where 0 signals complete exclusion and 100 indicates full inclusion, the index is derived from 97 indicators spanning Access, Usage, and Quality. Usage, a critical element, drove this year's index improvement, evidencing more robust engagement with financial services, supported by ongoing initiatives to enhance literacy and consumer protection.