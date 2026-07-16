Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Surge Post-Ceasefire

In the latest escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians on Thursday, according to local health officials. The surge in attacks, which has exceeded levels seen since the truce last October, has resulted in civilian casualties across various parts of the enclave.

Amid ongoing tensions, airstrikes targeted areas including the Tuffah neighborhood and Zeitoun suburb, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. Reports also emerged of a strike hitting a refugee camp, worsening the already dire situation for Gaza's population, where damage to residential structures was significant.

The increase in Israeli military actions, described as the highest monthly total since the ceasefire, is said to be influenced by domestic political pressures on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Hamas-induced fatalities during cross-border raids into Israel have intensified the hostilities, impacting thousands of civilians.