Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Surge Post-Ceasefire

Israeli air and ground strikes in Gaza have intensified since an October ceasefire, resulting in over 1,100 Palestinian casualties. Recent attacks killed five Palestinians, mainly in civilian areas. The increased hostilities come amid Israel's political pressure to adopt tougher security measures against Hamas, according to Conflict monitor ACLED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:54 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Surge Post-Ceasefire
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  • Palestine

In the latest escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians on Thursday, according to local health officials. The surge in attacks, which has exceeded levels seen since the truce last October, has resulted in civilian casualties across various parts of the enclave.

Amid ongoing tensions, airstrikes targeted areas including the Tuffah neighborhood and Zeitoun suburb, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. Reports also emerged of a strike hitting a refugee camp, worsening the already dire situation for Gaza's population, where damage to residential structures was significant.

The increase in Israeli military actions, described as the highest monthly total since the ceasefire, is said to be influenced by domestic political pressures on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Hamas-induced fatalities during cross-border raids into Israel have intensified the hostilities, impacting thousands of civilians.

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