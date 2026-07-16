Security Threats Halt Operations at Iraq's Khor Mor Gas Field

Dana Gas has temporarily shut down its main production facilities at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field due to credible security threats and increasing regional tensions. The situation is being closely monitored, according to a company spokesperson. The decision underscores the ongoing volatility and challenges faced in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:59 IST
Security Threats Halt Operations at Iraq's Khor Mor Gas Field
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Dana Gas has announced the shutdown of its principal production facilities at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq. This decision comes in response to credible security threats, as well as heightened regional tensions.

A spokesperson from Dana Gas confirmed the shutdown on Thursday, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to ensure the safety of its operations and personnel.

The situation in the region remains volatile, and the company is closely monitoring developments to determine when it might safely resume operations.

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