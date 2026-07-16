Europe's Railways Struggle Against Scorching Heat

As Europe's sweltering heat wave causes railway tracks to expand and roads to melt, countries are exploring innovative solutions to adapt their aging infrastructure. From deploying drones and AI-powered sensors to implementing simple techniques like applying white paint, efforts are underway to combat the increasing heat strain.

Norway’s Oslo airport has resorted to cooling runways with water, reflecting a broader European trend where infrastructure originally designed for cold climates now contends with extreme heat. The changing temperatures are pushing Europe to redesign roads and railways to withstand the dual threats of scorching summers and brutal winters.

Experts caution that infrastructure across Europe is ill-prepared for the extreme weather patterns becoming commonplace. With heatwaves growing more frequent and intense, major investments are needed to future-proof systems, ensuring their resilience against climatic changes that are reshaping the continent's landscape.