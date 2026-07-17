TESA Inside: Revolutionizing Trust in Furniture Materials

Action TESA launches 'TESA Inside,' a groundbreaking initiative that enables buyers to authenticate the quality of engineered wood products using a UV torch. This move aims to shift focus from mere surface appearance to true material quality, setting a new industry standard for product verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:18 IST
TESA Inside: Revolutionizing Trust in Furniture Materials
Action Tesa Home furnishing Photo/Courtesy Action Tesa) . Image Credit: ANI

Action TESA has unveiled 'TESA Inside,' a pioneering effort to resolve a persistent challenge in the furniture materials industry: the obscured internal quality of products.

TESA Inside incorporates an invisible security marking on every pre-laminated board, verifiable through a UV torch, ensuring authenticity at every stage—from purchase to installation and beyond. This innovation is expected to redefine market standards by emphasizing material integrity over surface aesthetics.

In aligning with its broader strategic vision, Action TESA emphasizes five key pillars: product authenticity under TESA Inside, innovation through TESA Intelligence, steadfast quality and ethics via TESA Trust, industry networking with TESA Connect, sustainable practices through Kalpataru, and recognition of contributors under TESA Salaam. Action TESA, a leader in engineered wood panel manufacturing in India, continues to elevate the industry's standards by fostering transparency and reliability.

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