In response to comments made by President Donald Trump regarding vulnerabilities in the U.S. electoral system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted on Friday that Russia has never interfered in U.S. elections.

Peskov stated that Moscow categorically rejects all allegations of election meddling, emphasizing the steadfast position of the Russian government.

The remarks came amid ongoing discussions and concerns over the integrity of election processes and the potential influence of foreign entities.