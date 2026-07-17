Kremlin Denies U.S. Election Interference Claims

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that Russia has never interfered in U.S. elections. During a press conference, Peskov responded to President Trump's remarks on the vulnerabilities in the U.S. electoral system by firmly rejecting any allegations of past election meddling by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:23 IST
Kremlin Denies U.S. Election Interference Claims
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In response to comments made by President Donald Trump regarding vulnerabilities in the U.S. electoral system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted on Friday that Russia has never interfered in U.S. elections.

Peskov stated that Moscow categorically rejects all allegations of election meddling, emphasizing the steadfast position of the Russian government.

The remarks came amid ongoing discussions and concerns over the integrity of election processes and the potential influence of foreign entities.

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