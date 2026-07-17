Kelly Loeffler's Lucrative SpaceX Investment Bonanza

Kelly Loeffler, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, made significant gains by investing in Elon Musk's SpaceX. Her investments, initially ranging from $1 million to $5 million, soared due to SpaceX's record IPO. Despite potential conflicts, public records show no financial ties between the SBA and SpaceX or xAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:30 IST
Kelly Loeffler's Lucrative SpaceX Investment Bonanza
investment
  • Country:
  • United States

Kelly Loeffler, the U.S. Small Business Administration chief, has reportedly reaped substantial gains from investments in SpaceX, the aerospace firm led by Elon Musk. Recent financial disclosures reveal that Loeffler significantly multiplied the value of her investment following the company's record-breaking IPO.

Documents show Loeffler initially invested between $1 million and $5 million in xAI, Musk's AI and social media company that later merged with SpaceX. Subsequent investments in 2025 further escalated the returns, previously unreported, suggesting shrewd financial acumen amid her role at the SBA.

While public records indicate no direct financial connection between the SBA and SpaceX or xAI, Loeffler's investments have sparked discussions regarding ethical considerations for cabinet members holding stakes in government-linked contractors. Despite requests, her office remains silent on the matter.

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