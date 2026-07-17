Why Morocco's New Care Economy Strategy Could Shape Social Policy Across Africa and the Arab World

Morocco's decision to adopt the Arab region's first national care economy strategy and Africa's second marks more than a social policy reform. It reflects a broader economic strategy that recognises care services as productive infrastructure capable of supporting labour market participation, reducing gender inequality and strengthening long-term economic resilience. Developed by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration, and Family (MSISF) with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UN Women, the strategy signals that Morocco is beginning to treat care as an investment in human capital rather than merely a welfare responsibility.

Turning Care into an Economic Growth Sector

The strategy represents a shift in Morocco's development model by placing care services alongside traditional economic priorities such as employment, productivity and social protection. Covering early childhood education, maternity and paternity protection, parental leave, care for older persons, support for persons with disabilities and services for vulnerable populations, the framework seeks to formalise an area of the economy that has long relied on unpaid family labour.

For Morocco, the economic implications extend beyond expanding social services. Greater investment in childcare and family support could enable more women to participate in the formal labour market, helping address labour shortages while increasing household incomes and tax revenues. Professionalising care occupations could also create a new employment sector requiring trained workers, vocational education and higher service standards.

If effectively implemented, the strategy could diversify Morocco's labour market by creating jobs in health care, childcare, elderly care, disability support, social services and community-based care. According to studies supporting the initiative, increased investment in the care economy could generate substantial employment by 2035, although detailed projections and implementation targets remain to be published.

A New Policy Challenge for Moroccan Decision-Makers

For policymakers, the strategy presents both an opportunity and a governance challenge. Announcing a national framework is only the first step; delivering quality care services across urban and rural areas will require coordinated action involving labour, finance, education, health, social protection and local government institutions.

The government will need to develop sustainable financing mechanisms, establish national standards for care professions, strengthen vocational training systems and ensure that expanding services remain financially accessible to households. Building a professional care infrastructure also demands regulatory oversight to maintain service quality while protecting workers' rights.

The initiative may also influence future labour reforms. Expanding parental leave, improving maternity and paternity protections and recognising unpaid care work within public policy could reshape employment regulations and workplace practices. Policymakers will therefore need to balance fiscal constraints with growing public expectations for accessible care services.

Another challenge will be measuring outcomes. Success cannot be judged solely by the number of new care facilities or workers employed. Indicators such as women's labour force participation, service quality, affordability and reductions in unpaid care burdens will determine whether the strategy achieves its broader social and economic objectives.

New Opportunities and Responsibilities for Stakeholders

The strategy creates opportunities for multiple stakeholders while also increasing their responsibilities.

For women and households, improved childcare and family support services could reduce unpaid care responsibilities that often limit participation in education, employment and entrepreneurship. More affordable and accessible care services may improve work-life balance while expanding economic opportunities for families.

For employers, stronger care systems could contribute to a more stable workforce by reducing absenteeism linked to caregiving responsibilities. Companies may also need to strengthen family-friendly workplace policies as labour standards evolve.

The private sector could see new investment opportunities in childcare centres, elderly care facilities, home-based care services, vocational training, digital health platforms and assistive technologies. However, commercial expansion will require appropriate regulation to maintain affordability and service quality.

Development partners, including the ILO and UN Women, are likely to continue supporting Morocco through technical assistance, policy advice and institutional capacity building. The country's experience could also provide an evidence base for international organisations promoting care economy reforms across developing economies.

Civil society organisations will remain important partners in monitoring implementation, advocating for vulnerable groups and ensuring that services reach rural communities, low-income households and people with disabilities.

A Regional Model with Long-Term Strategic Importance

Morocco's strategy may influence policy debates well beyond its borders. As the first Arab country to adopt a national care economy strategy, Morocco is positioning itself as a regional policy innovator in an area receiving growing international attention.

Many countries across Africa and the Middle East face similar demographic trends, including ageing populations, urbanisation, changing family structures and persistent gender disparities in labour force participation. Morocco's experience may therefore become a practical reference for governments considering similar reforms.

The strategy also aligns with broader international development priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals related to gender equality, decent work, reduced inequalities and social protection. If successful, it could demonstrate that investment in care services produces economic returns through higher productivity, increased employment and stronger human capital rather than functioning solely as a social expenditure.

However, implementation risks remain significant. Financing constraints, shortages of trained care workers, institutional coordination challenges and uneven regional service delivery could slow progress. Sustaining political commitment over multiple years will also be essential, as care economy reforms typically require long-term investment before measurable economic benefits emerge.

Ultimately, Morocco's care economy strategy reflects a growing recognition that economic competitiveness increasingly depends on investments in people as much as in physical infrastructure. For Morocco, the initiative offers an opportunity to strengthen labour markets, improve gender equality and modernise social protection. For policymakers, it presents a test of policy execution. For stakeholders, it opens new avenues for employment, investment and partnership while placing greater emphasis on shared responsibility for care. If implementation matches policy ambition, Morocco could provide a practical model for how emerging economies integrate care into national development planning rather than treating it as an invisible component of household life.