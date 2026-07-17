Global Equity Fund Inflows Surge Amidst Earnings Optimism

Global equity funds have experienced an eighth consecutive week of inflows, reflecting increased investor confidence spurred by a promising start to the earnings season and subdued U.S. inflation data. The total net purchase reached $12.46 billion in global equity funds as of July 15, according to LSEG Lipper data.

Top financial institutions, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, reported strong earnings alongside ASML, a key player in AI chip manufacturing. Regionally, European equity funds led the charge with net purchases of $9.49 billion, followed by Asian funds garnering $5.4 billion, while U.S. funds saw outflows of $4.8 billion.

In sector-specific movements, technology funds recorded $3.37 billion in inflows, marking a three-week low, whereas financials and healthcare funds saw $567 million and $558 million in net purchases, respectively. Meanwhile, government and short-term bond funds attracted significant investments, with noticeable activity in emerging market equities and bonds, indicating a shift in investor strategy.